CLOSE
Home

Hear It First: New Songs From Season 2 of ‘Empire’

Leave a comment
FOX's 'Empire' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

Empire hasn’t premiered yet, but we’re already bumping new music from the highly anticipated second season.

This time around, the cast is working with Ne-Yo and Swizz Beatz in addition to executive producer Timbaland. Two new songs from the upcoming season were released and they sound great! Check them out below:

Jussie Smollett and Yazz (Hakeem and Jamal) haven’t missed a beat and they definitely have a natural chemistry that sounds amazing on record.

What do you guys think?

It definitely sounds like “Ain’t About The Money” will be a club banger and anything song featuring Pitbull  is guaranteed to blow up.

Empire returns Wednesday, September 23rd at 9 pm EST.

RELATED STORIES:

Do Yourself A Favor And Watch These New ‘Empire’ Season 2 Promos!

According To Marvin Gaye’s Son, ‘Empire’ Was His Idea (And He’s Reportedly Suing The Show)

Cookie Is Still A Ride-Or-Die In This ‘Empire’ S2 Official Trailer

‘Get My Shoe Porsha’: Cookie’s Best Moments On ‘Empire’
FOX's 'Empire' - Season One
4 photos
Empire , jussie smollett , Yazz

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
17 itemsFormer House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams SOTU Response Showed Y’all President What Real Leadership Looks Like
16 itemsCelebrities Visit Univision's 'Despierta America'
We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute
KayCee Nwasike
HB’s 2019 Hustler’s List: KayCee Nwasike Curates Events For Your Favorite Celebrities & Brands
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball  Show
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To Sell Cookies Goes Viral
15 itemsTrayvon Martin: Rest In Power
Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 24th Birthday
33 items'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel
Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field
14 items56th New York Film Festival - 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs'
Liam Neeson Admits He Walked Around With A Weapon Looking For A ‘Black Bastard’ To Kill After His Loved One Was Raped
21 itemsMotel 21:I Am I Was Private Listening Experience
21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Black Twitter Drags Demi Lovato For Laughing
12 itemsThe Young and the Restless
Fans React To ‘Young & Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Death
40 items Trending Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead
Blackbird Film Fest
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On His Show?
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’
15 itemsFashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Classroom
Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson
World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close