Hear It First: New Songs From Season 2 of ‘Empire’

Empire hasn’t premiered yet, but we’re already bumping new music from the highly anticipated second season.

This time around, the cast is working with Ne-Yo and Swizz Beatz in addition to executive producer Timbaland. Two new songs from the upcoming season were released and they sound great! Check them out below:

Jussie Smollett and Yazz (Hakeem and Jamal) haven’t missed a beat and they definitely have a natural chemistry that sounds amazing on record.

What do you guys think?

It definitely sounds like “Ain’t About The Money” will be a club banger and anything song featuring Pitbull is guaranteed to blow up.

Empire returns Wednesday, September 23rd at 9 pm EST.

