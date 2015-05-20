CLOSE
FAB OR FUG: Paula Patton Goes Old Hollywood At ‘French Kiss’ Premiere

'French Kiss' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Paula Patton was at the red carpet premiere of the film French Kiss last night and was wearing this lovely garden-party-ready dress from Vivienne Westwood. I love the vintage look of the dress and the print is so airy and season appropriate.

The Marriott Content Studios 'French Kiss' Film Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

She definitely went for the Old Hollywood vibe and I am obsessed with the off-the-shoulder. But while I love the dress, the black accessories feel way too heavy for me. I like that she didn’t wear a necklace, but I think a lighter hue shoe and clutch would have really suited the dress  better. I’m sure she was trying to give it a more evening vibe with those additions, but I think it takes away from the look.



Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Also, Paula is so gorgeous but I don’t think her hair and makeup artist did her justice with this look either.

What do you guys think? I really love the pieces all separately, but not together. But am I nitpicking? You tell me!

