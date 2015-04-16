TV ROUNDUP: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Renewed For Season 4; Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reads Side Chicks & More

Season 3 of Orange is the New Black hasn’t even debuted, but Netflix has already sentenced itself for another stretch in lockup.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming video service announced Wednesday that it has renewed its hit show for season 4. You’ll have to wait until 2016 to see the fourth cycle, but don’t get ahead of yourself! You’ll first need to see season 3 of OITNB, debuting June 12 this year.
UP NEXT: Start Your Day With Ice-T and Coco!
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful