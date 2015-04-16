TV ROUNDUP: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Renewed For Season 4; Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reads Side Chicks & More

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues—or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Season 3 of Orange is the New Black hasn’t even debuted, but Netflix has already sentenced itself for another stretch in lockup.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming video service announced Wednesday that it has renewed its hit show for season 4. You’ll have to wait until 2016 to see the fourth cycle, but don’t get ahead of yourself! You’ll first need to see season 3 of OITNB, debuting June 12 this year.

