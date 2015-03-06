CLOSE
I’m In Love With The Coco: 5 Ways To Use Coconut Oil This Winter

It seems like this winter has been the longest winter yet and most of us are so over the cold weather. It’s no secret that our skin becomes so thirsty in the winter and fighting ashiness becomes an everyday battle, but these skin issues don’t have to be something you have to suffer with. Coconut oil is great because it’s not too oily, not as heavy as other oils, affordable, lasts a long time and smells amazing. Its one of the most hydrating oils you can use, it’s all natural, and there are so many uses for it that it’s almost a crime to not have a jar in your house.

Use as a Moisturizer: If you notice that your skin is drier than normal, use coconut oil as your moisturizer. The key is to not use a lot so you won’t look greasy. Or if you have oily skin, just use the coconut oil at night and you will wake up with luminous and hydrated skin.

Combine with Lotion: Dry itchy skin is common for this time of year, so avoid that irritation by adding coconut oil to your lotion. For added hydration, apply when you get out of the shower when your pores are open. Who doesn’t want to have glow all over their body?

Happy Heels: Massage a generous amount of oil on to your feet, cover with socks, and go to sleep while the oil relives your dry heels of all of the wear and tear that you do to them daily. When you wake up, the oil will be absorbed and your feet will definitely thank you later.

Keep Your Hair Moisturized: Your skin is not the only thing that is taking a beating from the cold weather, you better believe that your hair is hurtin’ and your strands are strugglin’ too. It’s important that you take special care of your hair during the winter when your strands are more prone to breakage. Adding some oil to your scalp and your ends is a great way to keep your hair healthy.

Shave: This use is surprising but highly effective. Using coconut oil as a shaving lotion is great for not only removing hair, but keeping you extra moisturized while doing it. You don’t have to deal with the obnoxious amount of lather from the normal shaving lotion and it helps the razor glide so smooth, reducing the risks of cutting yourself.

If you don’t already have a jar of coconut oil then you need to get on it. Having something that has multiple uses that is good for your skin is one of the best beauty weapons you can have in your arsenal. There are many other uses for coconut oil, but these are the most helpful uses that will help you get through the rest of this rough winter.

 

