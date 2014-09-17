FAB FINDS: 20 Swoon-Worthy Capes You’re Going To Want To Buy This Fall

This Fall, outerwear takes its cue from superheroes with chic cape blazers, coats and jackets. The cape adds an instant polish to any outfit you pair it with. And it looks just as stylish with a sweater and pants (a la Kim Kardashian) as it does with a mini skirt and a pair of knee-length boots (like Jennifer Hudson).

From bright orange to subtle black and white, capes come in every style, color and print. But there’s nothing like a solid black cape when its paired with a bright long-sleeve shirt for a surprise pop of color. No matter how you style it, a cape is a must-have for Fall and Winter. Shop our favorites in the slideshow below.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

