CLOSE
HomeFashion Fix

FAB FINDS: 20 Swoon-Worthy Capes You’re Going To Want To Buy This Fall

Leave a comment

capes-celebrity-kim-kardashian-jennifer-hudson-janelle-moane-rasheeda-frost-hello-beautiful

This Fall, outerwear takes its cue from superheroes with chic cape blazers, coats and jackets. The cape adds an instant polish to any outfit you pair it with. And it looks just as stylish with a sweater and pants (a la Kim Kardashian) as it does with a mini skirt and a pair of knee-length boots (like Jennifer Hudson).

MUST READ: Time To Shop! Your Complete Guide To Fall 2014’s Hottest Trends

From bright orange to subtle black and white, capes come in every style, color and print. But there’s nothing like a solid black cape when its paired with a bright long-sleeve shirt for a surprise pop of color. No matter how you style it, a cape is a must-have for Fall and Winter. Shop our favorites in the slideshow below.

The 20 Hottest Capes for Fall
20 photos

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

READ MORE:

FIRST LOOK: The “Scandal” x The Limited Collection is a Must-Get For Your Fall Work Wardrobe

BEST IN SHOW: Naomi Slays The DVF Runway + 9 Spring Dresses You Can Wear In The Fall

capes , fashion

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
Captain Marvel Character Poster
‘Captain Marvel’ Is A Woman And She’s Here To Save The Universe
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
#BlackGirlMagic: Marsai Martin Becomes The Youngest Person To Have First-Look Deal At Universal
13 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Wanona Thomas
#BlackAIDSDay: ‘I No Longer Want To Hide Within Myself’
The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Join Us In Miami For The Jazz In The Gardens Festival
Ciarra
#BlackAIDSDay: When It Comes To HIV, I Will Be Shameless
Aryah Lester
#BlackAIDSDay: How You Can Live With HIV With No Shame
Masonia Traylor
What This Young Mother Living With HIV Wants You To Know
20 itemsHBO Me Too Panel at Sundance 2019
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
5 itemsTaraji P. Henson
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
106 & Park Live
Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party
‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress
10 items
Happy Birthday! #TeamBeautiful’s Favorite Bob Marley Classics
17 itemsFormer House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams SOTU Response Showed Y’all President What Real Leadership Looks Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close