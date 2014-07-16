CLOSE
FAB FINDS: Cute Clutches That Will Make Your Outfit Stand Out

solange in yellow with cute clutch

This summer, clutches are the new conversation pieces. Gone are the days when a simple black or silver bag would do. Upgrade your look with accessories that show a little personality, whether it’s a lipstick wristlet or a clutch bearing a quirky slogan “Eat Cake for Breakfast.”

The great thing about summer’s cute clutches is that you can dress them up or down. They make a bold statement when worn with a simple tank and denim shorts and when paired with a gown, they add a bit of humor and brevity to your look. Ready to add some pizazz to your summer wardrobe? Shop our favorite clutches in the slideshow.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

