Editor’s Pick: 3 Reasons You’ll Love Ashunta Sheriff’s Perfect Face Dual Foundation

editors pick ashunta sheriff perfect blend-1

Ignore the fact that the left image kinda resembles a mug shot. I think I did a pretty amazing job contouring my face with Ashunta Sheriff‘s new Perfect Face Dual Foundation. Ashunta Sheriff has been glamming up Hollywood’s brightest stars, including Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe and Queen Latifah, but she’s decided to help us find our perfect face. I am so here for this!

This dual-ended stick gives you the option of two beautiful shades for every complexion. Perfect for the beauty enthusiast ready to dive into the world of contouring or for the beauty gal who may be having hyperpigmentation issues or scaring and in need of more than just one foundation. There’s six shades-fair light, medium, tan, deep and dark.

ashunta perfect face foundation stickHere’s three reasons why I can guarantee you that you’ll fall in love with this foundation.

1. If you’ve been interested in contouring and have no idea where to start I suggest this foundation. Beyond it’s smooth and creamy consistency, it’s super easy to apply in simple strokes.

2. Whether you are looking for full coverage or just something to hide that pimple you acquired as a result of your late night ice cream binge, it has great range and versatility.

3. Although this is a cream based foundation it’s equipped with a matte finish.

I think it might be time for you to head over to QVC, that is if it’s not sold out.

