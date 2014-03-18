The One Beauty Product You Must Have & Where To Get It

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

I am always surprised by the number of woman who are still reapplying their foundation throughout the day. I believe that girls who haven’t fallen in love with a translucent powder are not to be trusted. And because I want our relationship to grow and flourish, this post is dedicated to my beauty friends who may not have gotten the memo yet, or just need to know where to find the best translucent powder ever for oily or dry skin.

Translucent powder is the one beauty product that is often forgotten but is most needed for a flawless face. But what is it, and why do I believe it’s the greatest invention known to beauty.

Glad you asked! The formula for translucent powder is sheer and colorless. This facial powder is used to set your makeup, not to cover blemishes or add color. It’s used to control shine and give your complexion a matte finish. Think of it like this. You’re the hottest celebrity in the world, and you’ve got a personal “get my life ready” assistant to “get your life ready” in the morning. It’s literally that simple.

Make Up For Ever is my absolute favorite, and I keep it in my Michael Kors clutch (that dubs as my makeup bag) and apply it whenever my nose gets a little out of control.

So about the price. It’s $36 which is a bit of a splurge for one beauty item, but its oil-absorbing ingredients are totally worth it. It just take a few strokes over your face and voila…the pesky oily residue.

If you are looking for that “I was a guest on the Oprah show” look, this is it!

