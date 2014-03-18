CLOSE
The One Beauty Product You Must Have & Where To Get It

I am always surprised by the number of woman who are still reapplying their foundation throughout the day. I believe that girls who haven’t fallen in love with a translucent powder are not to be trusted. And because I want our relationship to grow and flourish, this post is dedicated to my beauty friends who may not have gotten the memo yet, or just need to know where to find the best translucent powder ever for oily or dry skin.

MUST READ: Beauty Uncovered: This Woman’s Vitiligo Story Will Make You Cry [VIDEO]

Translucent powder is the one beauty product that is often forgotten but is most needed for a flawless face. But what is it, and why do I believe it’s the greatest invention known to beauty.

Glad you asked! The formula for translucent powder is sheer and colorless. This facial powder is used to set your makeup, not to cover blemishes or add color. It’s used to control shine and give your complexion a matte finish. Think of it like this. You’re the hottest celebrity in the world, and you’ve got a personal “get my life ready” assistant to “get your life ready” in the morning. It’s literally that simple.

Make Up For Ever is my absolute favorite, and I keep it in my Michael Kors clutch (that dubs as my makeup bag) and apply it whenever my nose gets a little out of control.

make up for ever translucent powder

Make Up For Ever HD Pressed Powder

So about the price. It’s $36 which is a bit of a splurge for one beauty item, but its oil-absorbing ingredients are totally worth it. It just take a few strokes over your face and voila…the pesky oily residue.

If you are looking for that “I was a guest on the Oprah show” look, this is it!

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

TRIED & TRUE: I Washed Dishes & Scrubbed The Tub & My Manicure Lasted

FYI, You Need This: IMAN’s New CC Creme Is The Perfect Concealer For Dark Circles

