Michelle Williams Thinks Beyonce’s New Sexy Album Is Too Revealing: ‘That’s Private Girl!’

Michelle Williams was always the most conservative member of Destiny’s Child and she still holds true to many of those values today.

During an interview with Us Weekly at Essence’s Black Women in Music Event, the Gospel songstress shared her thoughts on Beyonce’s super-sexy new album, which dropped without warning on Dec. 13 and turned the entire music world into Queen Bey fanatics. While she described the project as amazing, Williams said her former bandmate should keep the intimate details of her marriage with rapper Jay Z private.

“I was telling someone on the way here how I was laughing,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s laughter of shyness or embarrassment because the makeup artist and everyone was listening to her say these things, and I’m like, ‘That’s private girl!’ We aren’t supposed to know all that. But she is married and has produced a baby, and we know what you have to do to produce a baby so OK!”

Despite revealing songs like “Rocket,” “Drunk in Love,” and “Blow,” Williams said, “I love her new album.”

“I think it’s amazing,” she added.

As far as another DC3 reunion, the 33-year-old Chicago native said don’t look forward to it anytime soon.

“I think we just kind of like doing those one offs,” she said, referring the group’s 2013 compilation album Love Songs. “I think those are more special.”

Do you agree with Michelle? Was Beyonce too revealing? Weigh in below.

