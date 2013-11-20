Mother Of Slain Toddler: ‘Why Didn’t He Just Kill Me?’ [VIDEO]

Kirsten West Savali is a cultural critic and senior writer for The Root and was awarded a 2015 Harry Frank Guggenheim Fellowship. Her provocative commentary explores the intersections of race, social justice, religion, feminism, politics and pop culture. Follow her on Twitter.

Nineteen-month-old Mia McKoy-Phanthavongsa was an innocent baby just learning to walk; but that didn’t stop her father, Merrick McKoy, 22, from allegedly putting a bullet through her head Monday morning immediately after posting a selfie of them together on Facebook.

In an exclusive interview with Denver’s Fox 31, Mia’s distraught mother, Kim Phanthavongsa, 21, said she wishes he would have killed her instead.

“I miss her hug, I miss her kiss,” said Phanthavongsa. “He not only took her life, he took everybody’s life around her…we are all heartbroken.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Phanthavongsa awoke at around 9:35 a.m. Monday morning to find McKoy standing over her with a gun. Terrified, Phanthavongsa, who had an active restraining order against him, ran from the apartment to call 911.

While she was on the phone with the dispatcher, a gunshot pierced the air.

“I was on the phone with the officer, next thing I heard was a gunshot,” said Phanthavongsa. “It was my daughter, he shot my daughter.”

Baby Mia was killed with a gunshot to the head. McKoy, who after allegedly shooting his daughter turned the gun on himself, survived the attempted murder-suicide and is recovering at a local hospital.

Before allegedly committing the unconscionable act, McKoy posted a picture on Facebook of himself holding his daughter, who looked nervously into the camera. He then posted the following status updates: “Don’t judge me had no choice” and “I told I I can’t live without u lol u thought I was joking now me n Mia out this b—-.”

Watch news report of the horrific crime below:

Phanthavongsa is still in shock that McKoy turned his evil on their daughter: “If he threatened to kill me, why not do it, why you have to threaten my daughter, she don’t know nothing … she don’t know anything that’s going on.”

Watch the entire interview here.

