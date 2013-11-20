CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

Mother Of Slain Toddler: ‘Why Didn’t He Just Kill Me?’ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Kim and Mia Phantahovngsa

Nineteen-month-old Mia McKoy-Phanthavongsa was an innocent baby just learning to walk; but that didn’t stop her father, Merrick McKoy, 22, from allegedly putting a bullet through her head Monday morning immediately after posting a selfie of them together on Facebook.

In an exclusive interview with Denver’s Fox 31, Mia’s distraught mother, Kim Phanthavongsa, 21, said she wishes he would have killed her instead.

MUST READ: What You Should Know About ‘The Blonde’ Who’s Dating George Zimmerman

“I miss her hug, I miss her kiss,” said Phanthavongsa.  “He not only took her life, he took everybody’s life around her…we are all heartbroken.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Phanthavongsa awoke at around 9:35 a.m. Monday morning to find McKoy standing over her with a gun. Terrified, Phanthavongsa, who had an active restraining order against him, ran from the apartment to call 911.

While she was on the phone with the dispatcher, a gunshot pierced the air.

“I was on the phone with the officer, next thing I heard was a gunshot,” said Phanthavongsa. “It was my daughter, he shot my daughter.”

Baby Mia was killed with a gunshot to the head. McKoy, who after allegedly shooting his daughter turned the gun on himself, survived the attempted murder-suicide and is recovering at a local hospital.

Before allegedly committing the unconscionable act, McKoy posted a picture on Facebook of himself holding his daughter, who looked nervously into the camera. He then  posted the following status updates: “Don’t judge me had no choice” and “I told I I can’t live without u lol u thought I was joking now me n Mia out this b—-.”

Mia McKoy-Phanthahovgnsa, Merrick McKoy

Watch news report of the horrific crime below:

Phanthavongsa is still in shock that McKoy turned his evil on their daughter: “If he threatened to kill me, why not do it, why you have to threaten my daughter, she don’t know nothing … she don’t know anything that’s going on.”

Watch the entire interview here.

RELATED STORIES:

Man Accused Of Killing Adrian Peterson’s 2-Year-Old Son Released From Jail

Joseph Patterson Charged With 2nd Degree Murder For Death Of Adrian Peterson’s 2-Year-Old Son

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

11 Of The Most Memorable Quotes From ‘The Best Man’
12 photos
Kim Phanthavongsa , Merrick McKoy , Mia McKoy-Phanthavongsa

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close