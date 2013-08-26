GET THE LOOK: Jennifer Hudson’s Dior At The VMAs

Joy Adaeze is a Nigerian-American style blogger, fashion writer, and stylist who started her personal style blog, JoyLovesFashion.com in 2009. Since then, she has been listed as one of the top style bloggers by Essence in 2011 and 2012 and one of the top African fashion professions to follow on Instagram in 2013 by AfricaStyleDaily.com. Joy has also been featured in The New York Times, ELLE, Italian Vogue, French Vogue, Daily Front Row, and more. Check out her eclectic style and styling adventures on JoyLovesFashion.com and follow her on Instagram: @joy_adaeze and Twitter @joyadaeze!

Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops at last night’s VMA Awards in a sexy strapless houndstooth ‘n leather Dior ensemble. Our fave Dreamgirl radiated confidence in this edgy look and added stylish accessories: a choker, pointy toe pumps and statement jewelry, into the mix. Jenny’s makeup was also a perfect 10: a shadowy eye, bronzed cheeks and a sultry nude lip. Although I ‘m obsessed with the look, I would have loved a different hair style, a sleek chignon perhaps?

To get you inspired, I’ve created 3 ways for you sassy ladies to recreate this look! The leather skirts are a bit of a slurge but everything else is pocketbook friendly! Take your pick, which look is your fave?

Look #1: Leith top, Peridot London skirt

Look #2: MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela top, Alexander McQueen skirt

Look #3: Ter et Bantine top, Stouls Marilyn skirt