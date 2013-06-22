HomeCelebrity

6 Celebrity Parents Who Used A Surrogate

Sherri-Shepherd

TV personality Sherri Shepherd recently announced that she and hubby Lamar Sally found a surrogate mother to carry their first child together. Although “The View” co-host said she’s excited for the new addition to her family, she revealed that the process had its ups and down in a recent interview with ESSENCE.com.

“We’re starting the process of making sure the uterus that we picked is not crazy,” she said. “I put out there that I would give someone a free weave for a year and a free Hyundai. Literally, we’d be at the club and these girls would be like ‘I’ll carry yo’ baby.’ I don’t think so. Eight different shades of hair color, nine Salt and Pepa cuts, asymmetrical this and braids for days talking about ‘I’ll carry it.’ No, you just got off the pole, you’re on break, go on back to work! So, it’s been a journey trying to sift through the ones with drama and no drama so I think I have one, but I’ll definitely keep everyone updated.”

Shepherd went not to say that she hopes her new little bundle of joy will be a baby boy. “I’m a boy’s type of girl,” she said. “Girls are just too high maintenance.”

The 46-year-old actress also revealed that she’s yet to share the big news with her 8-year-old son Jeffrey. “He doesn’t need to know anything, so when it happens and gets closer we’ll figure out how to tell him how a baby just appeared in his house when mommy always told him it came from your belly,” she said.

And as for a babymoon, Shepherd said that’s out of the question. “I’ll fool around and get pregnant,” she said, laughing. “Mess around and have a surrogate and be pregnant!”

Congrats to Sherri and Lamar on the next step of their baby journey! Click thorough the slides to find five other celebrity couples chose the surrogacy route.

