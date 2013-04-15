AM BUZZ: Lauryn Hill Didn’t Pay Taxes Due To Threats, Usher Tweets Tameka & More

Kim Kardashian who’s never met a camera she didn’t like, is reportedly requesting cameras be banned from her divorce trial. Kris Humphries however welcomes the camera.

One alleged insider reveals:

“Kris doesn’t understand why Kim wouldn’t want cameras in the courtroom. This is someone that has every move of her daily life documented for reality television, what is the big deal with having it televised? Kim’s camp has portrayed Kris as someone that is vengeful and greedy, this is the perfect opportunity for that to be proven.”

Kim doesn’t want a long drawn out trial. She wants the mediation to be private, confidential and legally binding…Kim just wants this over and done with.”