The Plot Thickens: Halle Berry’s Fiance Is A Trained Fighter

UPDATE: Gabriel Aubry had no idea what he was getting into when he got into a brawl with Halle Berry’s fiance Olivier Martinez. Martinez apparently has boxing skills.

The French hottie recently sat down with Ocean Drive Magazine for its men’s issue in October,and revealed he was taught to fight by his former professional boxer father Robert Martinez while growing up in Paris. And basically said if he didn’t become an actor he would’ve been a professional fighter!

“Boxing is the ‘noble art’ — that’s the name of the game. It’s savage, but with rules, discipline, and a high sense of morality,” Martinez said in the interview. “At times, it seems like society has no morality, so I’ve always liked boxing because it is hard, it’s violent, but it’s honest.”

Maybe Gabriel should’ve Googled Olivier before he stepped to him!

Spotted at necolebitchie.com

Just days after getting lumped up by Halle Berry‘s fiance Oliver Martinez, Gabriel Aubry has obtained a restraining order and is claiming that Martinez threatened to kill him. In court papers filed, which were obtained by TMZ, the model claims that the day before Thanksgiving, the family went to watch Nahla’s school play, and Martinez whispered in his ear in French:

‘I wish I could beat the s*** out of you right now. ‘You’re lucky we’re in a school right now. We’re going to take Nahla right now and you’re not going to follow us.’ The next day Aubry allegedly dropped Nahla off at Berry’s and her door was opened by Martinez – even though a nanny usually acts as a go-between. Aubry claims Martinez said, ‘We need to talk,’ and as he walked to his car, Martinez allegedly knocked him to the ground, took his head in his hand and slammed it on the concrete driveway, while accusing Aubry of ‘costing us $3million’ due to the custody battle.

Damn! Can’t we all just get along??

