How To Protect Your Man From The Sun

HueKnewIt.com is the beauty blog where product meets insider know-how. Using her expertise as New York-based licensed skin care expert, Gregorie Guillaume gives the scoop on the newest must-have products for the face, hair and body. The twist: readers get insider tips and tricks for applying great celeb beauty looks, establishing innovative beauty regimes, and interjecting new trends into their existing beauty routines. HueKnewIt.com is the destination for confident women who are chic style stars and have a keen interest in all things beauty. ​

“I only have to wear sunscreen on the weekends if the sun is out,” and “naw, I don’t need that stuff” are actual statements that left the mouths of two different men this week when they were asked the question, “so do you wear sunscreen?” Both men could’ve avoided having all eyes on them via this entry if they had simply answered “yes, I wear it everyday” and meant it.

Some men will never fully grasp what it means to not wash their faces with a random bar of soap which is why it’s my mission to ever so gingerly educate men on best grooming practices through each one of you fabulous ladies starting with today’s topic – sunscreen. It’s been said that men communicate using less words, so let’s keep the explanation for why sunscreen is necessary everyday rain or shine to only seven words and give them a few SPF product options to mull over. The explanation: it protects skin from aging and burning. READ MORE

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With the latest health & beauty tips!

Become a FaceBook, Follow me on Twitter: @hueknewit for product giveaways and Subscribe to receive my Hue Knew It Newsletter to get your weekly beauty fix. Hue Knew It? I did

MUST READ:

3 Reasons You Should Want To Wear Rihanna’s New Clothing Line

Facial Scrubs 101: The Basics Of Exfoliating

Check Out This Gallery Of The Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week: