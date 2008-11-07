Q&A With Equilibrio CEO Richard Grey

How did Equilibrio come about?

I met Argentinean jewelry designer Federico di Alzaga about doing a high-end jewelry line with SRT technology. He agreed. Out of that came Equilibrio. We love ‘Equilibrio’ because our technology is about balancing the energy systems of the body, and also has ancient connotations. Interestingly, Argentinean jewelry making is still an antiquated process. Everything is individually done. The person making the molds doesn’t also shape the silver, and so forth.

What products are currently available for purchase?

Our products are at qlinkproducts.com. There you’ll see a link to Equilibrio’s site. Equilibrio is intelligent jewelry inspired by nature. Q-Link is about wellness, but both collections use SRT.

Do you have any other designs in the works?

We want to introduce a collection about every year featuring international designers.

Have you decided on the next country of inspiration?

No, but any designer we choose should be involved with what we’re doing and the technology that we put into the jewelry. I encourage anyone creative to contact Clarus about making a collection.

Speak briefly about “wearing yoga” and its benefits.

The key to wellness is the connection between the energetic and the physical body. Throughout our daily lives, the relationship between our physical body and our energy body gets knocked askew by any number of stresses. By balancing the energy body, we may sleep better, concentrate better, be less snappy with our partners, etc. Think about going into yoga class. When you finish your 60-min session you’re feeling damn good. Then, you go off have 5 cocktails… (laughs). SRT helps balance us similarly.

Who is your number one consumer?

What we do is heavily advertised in sports magazines, but our primary consumers are ‘culture creators,’ people that want more out of life than their upcoming paycheck. I’m amazed by the diversity amongst the people that do buy our products.

So, do you ultimately see your products sold in the local mall?

Absolutely. We want to get SRT out as quickly as possible. Is everyone going to be wearing a pendant? No. But, we want SRT to take part in food production, computer production, auto production, cell phone production… Right now, we are working on building a strong platform in the consumer market. Bringing Equilibrio to the mainstream requires being responsible, not making silly claims, and thorough testing, not blasting out as many products as possible and heading to the beach. If I wanted to do that, I’d have stayed in investment banking. I would be there by now.

