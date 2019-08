Rihanna is about that life! During a recent press conference in London for her movie Battleship, a British reporter daringly asked Rihanna about Ashton Kutcher, resulting in probably the most embarrassing moment of interviewer’s career. “How disappointing was that question” [cue obnoxious Rihanna laugh] responded Ri Ri who looked so disgusted by the irrelevant question.

