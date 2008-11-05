Commander In Sheath

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

HB pays tribute to Michelle Obama, our First Lady of Fashion who brought sheath dresses back to the masses. Find out how you can make this look your own with our list of Top 5 Sheath Dresses.

1) This classic Nicole Miller square satin sheath has wide straps for coverage and princess seams for a flattering fit. $188.00 at nordstrom.com

2) Accentuate your curvy silhouette with this David Meister stretch velvet sheath dress. $288.00 at nordstrom.com

3) Donna Karan delivers with this sleek wool jersey sheath dress. Accessorize by adding a simple cuff. $1,795 at net-a-porter.com

4) This paneled sheath dress from Lela Rose can be worn day or night. Was $1,195, now $896.25 at net-a-porter.com.

5) This Cachet vintage inspired metallic brocade satin sheath dress is paired with a short-sleeve bolero. $148.00 at nordstrom.com