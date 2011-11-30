Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Gift Ideas For The Man In Your Life

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

One of the hardest things to do during the holiday season is finding the appropriate gift for the man in your life. There are a lot of factors to consider, from the length of time you’ve been together, to actually finding a gift that he’ll really love. We’ve rounded up 7 guy-friendly gifts that will provide you with a worry free shopping experience, and a great Christmas morning!

MacBook Air $999 at apple.com

Moshi Moshi MM03i Handset Base/Dock-$149 at amazon.com

Tissot Watch, Mens Chronograph-$309.73 at amazon.com

Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 10th Anniversary Vinyl-$36, available at livenation.com

Home Depot Gift Card at homedepot.com

Saddle Leather Catch-All $29.00 at potterybarn.com

NBA Tickets– He’s waited all year for this!!

