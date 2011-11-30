Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Gift Ideas For The Man In Your Life

One of the hardest things to do during the holiday season is finding the appropriate gift for the man in your life. There are a lot of factors to consider, from the length of time you’ve been together, to actually finding a gift that he’ll really love. We’ve rounded up 7 guy-friendly gifts that will provide you with a worry free shopping experience, and a great Christmas morning!
MacBook Air $999 at apple.com
Moshi Moshi MM03i Handset Base/Dock-$149 at amazon.com
Tissot Watch, Mens Chronograph-$309.73 at amazon.com
Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 10th Anniversary Vinyl-$36, available at livenation.com
Home Depot Gift Card at homedepot.com
Saddle Leather Catch-All $29.00 at potterybarn.com
NBA Tickets– He’s waited all year for this!!
