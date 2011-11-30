CLOSE
Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Gift Ideas For The Man In Your Life

One of the hardest things to do during the holiday season is finding the appropriate gift for the man in your life. There are a lot of factors to consider, from the length of time you’ve been together, to actually finding a gift that he’ll really love.  We’ve rounded up 7 guy-friendly gifts that will provide you with a worry free shopping experience, and a great Christmas morning!

MacBook Air $999 at apple.comMacBook Air

Moshi Moshi MM03i Handset Base/Dock-$149 at amazon.com

Tissot Watch, Mens Chronograph-$309.73 at amazon.com

Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 10th Anniversary Vinyl-$36, available at livenation.com

Home Depot Gift Card at homedepot.com

Saddle Leather Catch-All $29.00 at potterybarn.com

NBA Tickets– He’s waited all year for this!!

Check out this personalized Holiday playlist from your favorite Motown artists on Blackplanet Radio!

