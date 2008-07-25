CLOSE
Mirror Mirror On The Wall

This Grundtal mirror is currently in my bedroom, but I wouldn’t mind hanging one in my bathroom. This Ikea round stainless steel frame can hang in any room of the house, and for only $29.99, I’m thinking about going back and purchasing another one.

