Designer Duos: RM by Roland Mouret Dress

Which singing/acting/designing divas wore the same RM by Roland Mouret Dresses this season in New York City?

Beyoncé wore this fabulous dress with edgy accessories while attending a Children’s Gala in NYC. Jennifer Lopez kept it simple and wore her dress with classic accessories for a Spring 2009 fashion show during New York’s Fashion week. Which super star looks better? Tell HB what you think!

