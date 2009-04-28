Home

RiRi Hits Stage With Beenie Man, Gets Dissed

Leave a comment

Reggae star Beenie Man called Rihanna on stage last Sunday when he performed at a reggae show in Barbados and some are calling what he did embarrassing to Rihanna.

Here’s an exerpt from someone that attended the concert courtesy of islandista.com:

For the entire day, Beenie breezing up in the Prime Minister’s VVIP stand, drinking Hennesy straight from the bottle, bun’ing a lil weed, going down every now and then to hug up the crowd just on the outside of the stand and clearly fulljoying himself.

Towards the late afternoon, Rihanna, who has been in Barbados for the past week or so, came into the stand as well and was just chilling.

Rihanna wants seized jewelry back.

Anyhow, when Beenie touch the stage now at about 7:30 and gave a generally decent performance – certainly the crowd was with him.

Thennnn… he start calling for Rihanna to “report back stage immediately”.

And then he start talking up a set of things about the infamous beating incident between her and Chris Brown, asking the crowd if they didn’t think it was “ah eediat ting weh Chris do” while singing a very off-key version of the hook to ‘Umbrella’. You could hear a collective ‘ooooohhhh!’ as the crowd sucked in its breath when he said it.

Honestly, you could tell that he was well-meaning, because he was definitely on her side and he was trying to hype up the crowd against Chris Brown but jeez … you feel the girl really want to be reminded of that incident in front of tens of thousands of Bajans?

Read more here.

SMH!!! Something things are better off left alone.

Rihanna kissed a girl and she liked it.

ihanna was spotted in Barbados still hanging out with friends and family.

Rihanna kissed a girl and she liked it.

Barbados , Beenie Man , Reggae , rihanna , Stage

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
33 items Trending Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019
What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family
Trending Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like She Was A Man & Showed His True Colors On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Last Night
Teddy Pendergrass Live
Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born To Play This Role
37 items Trending Creatures of Comfort - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week
#WhenIGetHome: Solange’s New Album Has Officially Saved Black History Month
20 items Trending Trumps Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress
#CohenHearing: Rep. Ayanna Pressley And Her Smirk Are Not Playing With These Republicans
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Attends Funeral For State Trooper
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black Students Cotton During Field Trip
Meal of crab legs on plate
Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet
16 itemsRolling Stone Live: Atlanta
Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper
Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence
Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time
25 itemsWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
Porsha Dressed Her Baby Bump Up In Ankara Print & We’re Swooning
18 itemsCandy Crush Friends 'Sweet n Solo' Valentine's Day Dinner Event
Black Twitter Is Ready To Have A Watch Party For Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Is #BlackPressMatters In Action
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close