RiRi Hits Stage With Beenie Man, Gets Dissed

Reggae star Beenie Man called Rihanna on stage last Sunday when he performed at a reggae show in Barbados and some are calling what he did embarrassing to Rihanna.

Here’s an exerpt from someone that attended the concert courtesy of islandista.com:

For the entire day, Beenie breezing up in the Prime Minister’s VVIP stand, drinking Hennesy straight from the bottle, bun’ing a lil weed, going down every now and then to hug up the crowd just on the outside of the stand and clearly fulljoying himself.

Towards the late afternoon, Rihanna, who has been in Barbados for the past week or so, came into the stand as well and was just chilling.

Anyhow, when Beenie touch the stage now at about 7:30 and gave a generally decent performance – certainly the crowd was with him.

Thennnn… he start calling for Rihanna to “report back stage immediately”.

And then he start talking up a set of things about the infamous beating incident between her and Chris Brown, asking the crowd if they didn’t think it was “ah eediat ting weh Chris do” while singing a very off-key version of the hook to ‘Umbrella’. You could hear a collective ‘ooooohhhh!’ as the crowd sucked in its breath when he said it.

Honestly, you could tell that he was well-meaning, because he was definitely on her side and he was trying to hype up the crowd against Chris Brown but jeez … you feel the girl really want to be reminded of that incident in front of tens of thousands of Bajans?

SMH!!! Something things are better off left alone.

