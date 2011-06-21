Versace For H&M Collaboration Coming This Fall!

The Versace for H&M collaboration will be hitting 300 select stores on November 19! Designed by Donatella herself, the exclusive collection (comprised of apparel, accessories, jewelry, and home goods) will draw it’s inspiration from the Versace archives since 1978.

So, expect “leather, prints, color, and exuberance,” according to a press release.

Glamour says there’ll be “body-con patterned dresses, ultra-sexy tops, and pants and skirts that fit into a discotheque in Ibiza.”

If you don’t live near one of the 300 handpicked stores, don’t worry; there will also be a pre-Spring collection availablke on the web come January 19.

