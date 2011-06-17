CLOSE
Marsha Ambrosius & Miguel Discuss Intentions VS. Reality

Marsha Ambrosius and Miguel talkingIn the latest installment of TheUrbanDaily’s “Face To Face”, R&B stars Marsha Ambrosius and Miguel interview one another: As Marsha Ambrosius states, life is all about rolling with the punches. You might have to switch to plan b, maybe even eventually plan g, depending on what life throws your way. Marsha and Miguel discuss what their goals in life were relative to how their lives have turned out. From childhood crushes to childhood dreams, Marsha and Miguel reflect on their careers and choices.

What are your thoughts on life’s surprises? How do you feel when you end up taking a different path than you had planned?

