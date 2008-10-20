Want to Have a One Night Stand with Usher?

As a great big “thank you” to the panty-throwers at every one of his concerts, singer Usher is going on a ladies-only tour starting on November 2.
The chanteur is launching his “One Night Stand” tour in Atlantic City, NJ with a set that will evidently appeal to his 100%-female crowd. When asked why those XY-holders weren’t allowed, Usher simply said that he “relishes the challenge.”
I can already think of at least 50 women who are waiting eagerly on Ticketmaster.
Do you wanna leave your boyfriend at home and check out the One Night Stand tour with your girls? Check out the dates below.
Nov-02-Sun Atlantic City, NJ The Borgata Event Center
Nov-03-Mon New York, NY Hammerstein
Nov-04-Tue Washington, DC Warner Theatre
Nov-05-Wed Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
Nov-07-Fri Mashantucket, CT MGM Grand
Nov-08-Sat Toronto, ON Kool Haus
Nov-10-Mon Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Nov-12-Wed Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Nov-13-Thu Chicago, IL House of Blues
Nov-18-Tue San Fran, CA Warfield Theater
Nov-19-Wed Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia L.A. Live
Nov-20-Thu Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia L.A. Live
Nov-21-Fri Las Vegas, NV The Pearl
Nov-24-Mon Houston, TX House of Blues
Nov-25-Tue Dallas, TX House of Blues