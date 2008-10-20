Want to Have a One Night Stand with Usher?

As a great big “thank you” to the panty-throwers at every one of his concerts, singer Usher is going on a ladies-only tour starting on November 2.

The chanteur is launching his “One Night Stand” tour in Atlantic City, NJ with a set that will evidently appeal to his 100%-female crowd. When asked why those XY-holders weren’t allowed, Usher simply said that he “relishes the challenge.”

I can already think of at least 50 women who are waiting eagerly on Ticketmaster.

Do you wanna leave your boyfriend at home and check out the One Night Stand tour with your girls? Check out the dates below.

Nov-02-Sun Atlantic City, NJ The Borgata Event Center

Nov-03-Mon New York, NY Hammerstein

Nov-04-Tue Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Nov-05-Wed Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

Nov-07-Fri Mashantucket, CT MGM Grand

Nov-08-Sat Toronto, ON Kool Haus

Nov-10-Mon Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Nov-12-Wed Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Nov-13-Thu Chicago, IL House of Blues

Nov-18-Tue San Fran, CA Warfield Theater

Nov-19-Wed Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia L.A. Live

Nov-20-Thu Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia L.A. Live

Nov-21-Fri Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

Nov-24-Mon Houston, TX House of Blues

Nov-25-Tue Dallas, TX House of Blues

