Bobby Brown: “Chris Brown Is A Baby” Compared To Me

Bobby Brown recently did an interview with Street Disciplez Radio where he was bluntly asked about the comparisons made between him and Chris Brown by the media.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I never put my hands on Whitney or disrespected her in any manner.

Chris Brown – just give that brother a break, because we don’t know what happened between them in that relationship. We don’t know what went on between them, too. I think Chris Brown is a talented artist. I think Chris Brown deserves a second chance, no matter what. Because he’s young and he’s talented. Rihanna is doing her thing, Rihanna moved on and people need to move on with what happened between their relationship. And, I think Chris Brown deserves a second chance.

Compared to things I’ve been convicted of, Chris Brown is a baby. Chris Brown is a good brother and I wish him the best. We need an artist like him. Kids need an artist like him.”

