Kendra Wilkinson Not Invited To Hugh Hefner’s Wedding

Kendra Wilkinson, Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, hasn’t yet been invited to his summer wedding. And she’s not happy about it.

“I haven’t gotten my save the date yet,” she told E!. “‘m not joking, I’m really pissed off about it.”

“If I don’t get a save the date, I have another wedding to attend that same day. I got a save the date from one of my closest friends for that date. I’m planning on going to Hef’s but I haven’t gotten the save the date for that same date. I’m getting kind of antsy because I need to pick which wedding to go to.”

And she’s not pissed at her former man, Hef. She’s pissed at his soon-to-be-wife Crystal Harris.

“It’s Crystal that does the wedding planning. She’s the girl! If she doesn’t give me a save the date soon I’m going to have to put in my save the date with the other wedding.”

