LisaRaye Launching Her Own Line Of Jeans

LisaRaye is launching her very own collection of jeans with PZI, the retailer that creates “the ultimate fit in denim for the woman with curves.”

Due out this summer, LisaRaye was involved with the design, material selection and structure of the line. Offered in sizes 4 to 18, and in four different lengths, the denim was designed “with no gape at the waist [and] more room in the hips, rear, and thighs.”

“I believe in this jean line. It contours the body and holds us in. It has stretch to it. I’ve designed some really pretty designs,” she said.

From the look of the promo photos, the LisaRaye collection boasts several styles and cuts, but retains one similarity: they’re all white. And can you blame her? The color has become her trademark. She is the queen of wearing white – even after Labor Day.

We’ll even get the chance to watch her audition models for the new line of denim when she returns to our television screens with the second season of her reality series “LisaRaye: The Real McCoy” on April 7 at 9pm on TV One. Check out our exclusive clip below.

