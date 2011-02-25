FRESH FACES: Model Nur Hellmann Channels Sade For Italian Magazine

We love keeping an eye out for up-and-coming models of color. One our favorites on the rise is Nur Hellmann, a 5’11” stunner from Germany. In one of her latest shoots, for Italian magazine Io Donna’s February 2011 issue, she channels songstress Sade.

Her boytoy in the shoot is Dominique Hollington. He’s not too bad looking, either.

PHOTO SOURCE: ZFashionBlog