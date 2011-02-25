Dior’s Head Designer John Galliano Suspended After Racist Rant

John Galliano, the head designer for Christian Dior since 1996, has been suspended from the company, after being arrested in Paris, for an alleged racist and anti-semitic rant at a couple in a Parisian cafe, The Hollywood Reporter claims.

It is alleged the altercation turned physical, however in the official statement issued from Dior, no mention is made to the claims. Dior did however say that they enforce a ‘policy of zero tolerance to any anti-semitic or racist statement or attitude’.

The woman in the center of the dispute filed an official police report against Galliano, however the details of what he actually said is as yet, unreleased.

Read more from the Hollywood Reporter here.

SMH. Just when the fashion industry was finally making positive steps toward Black representation, another target was picked.

