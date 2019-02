The rumors were right. Though Eva Longoria claimed she and Eduardo Cruz, brother of actress Penelope Cruz, were just friends, a picture proves otherwise. The new couple were spotted kissing on a boat in Miami last night. SEE IT IN THE GALLERY BELOW!

From the looks of it, she doesn’t seem to care that he’s 10 years her junior, or that her divorce from Tony Parker was finalized just a week ago. SOURCE

