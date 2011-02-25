6 Easy Ways To Mix Prints

Your closet might already be full of florals, stripes, dots, and plaids—but you probably only wear one patterned piece at a time. We don’t blame you! Print mixing is one of the more difficult trends to pull off. But when done right, mixed prints can look wildly high-fashion.

See how Rihanna, Beyonce and Solange pulled the trend off in the gallery below!

Florals & Stripes: Whether it’s a floral skirt and striped top, or a striped tank and a floral cardigan, this combo is usually foolproof!

Printed Pants: Avoid the “pajama” look by pairing the pants with a fancy top in a contrasting color.

Artistic Prints: When mixing intricate prints, it helps to keep one of the prints in a neutral hue, and the other in bright.

SEE THE REST HERE!