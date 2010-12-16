Make Your Bathroom Festive This Christmas

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

As you decorate your home this holiday season, don’t forget to decorate the bathroom. Here are some easy and inexpensive ways to decorate your bathroom:

Try adding holiday shower curtains, rugs, towels and more.

Decorate and drape garland around your bathroom mirror.

Place a wreath on your bathroom door.

Tie bows on mirrors and place ornaments on your bathroom sink.

Tell us how you decorate your bathroom?

