Make Your Bathroom Festive This Christmas

As you decorate your home this holiday season, don’t forget to decorate the bathroom. Here are some easy and inexpensive ways to decorate your bathroom:
Try adding holiday shower curtains, rugs, towels and more.
Decorate and drape garland around your bathroom mirror.
Place a wreath on your bathroom door.
Tie bows on mirrors and place ornaments on your bathroom sink.
Tell us how you decorate your bathroom?
