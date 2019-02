Keri Hilson seems to be heavily inspired by Madonna on the cover of Vibe magazine’s December/January issue.

Wearing a pointy black bustier, silver chain necklaces and a leather hat, the singer does her best Madge impression circa the 1980s.

