TOKYObay “Jane” Pocket Watch

Pocket watches have generally been associated with old men and Johnny Depp wannabes these days, but there’s actually a very uniquely sexy appeal about a woman who can wear a pocket watch in a stylish and appropriate manner.

While it’s hard to find one that’s sporty and not super old-timey, TOKYObay, the brand behind Tokibot clocks and fun, affordable watches and accessories, has a fun, semi-girly pocket watch that looks good hanging from your favorite jeans or resting in your clutch when your outfit doesn’t match your wristwatch. The “Jane” watch has a 27″ long chain, shadow swirl pattern on the face, and little diamonds at the hour hands. And, at only $70 a watch, you can spring for both the white and black styles and match it with pretty much every ensemble.

$70, TOKYObayinc.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: