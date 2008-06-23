Cool Has Never Looked So Hot

We all love our AC, but when the temperature is not quite AC ready and you need that gentle cool air, these playful vintage fans may be the answer.
Are you seeing what I see? Yup, there goes my favorite color once again. But I have to say, this time around, I’m leaning toward the “sky” vintage table fan.
These fans are 67.00 each but at the end of the summer you’ll be looking pretty smart when you see the savings on your electric bill.
These vintage fans are sold only at www.thecompanystore.com
