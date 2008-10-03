Stow Leather Storage Ottoman

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Don’t under-estimate the many uses of a good storage ottoman: You can hide your junk, and use it as an extra seat when unexpected guests show up.Flip the lid to reveal a hardwood tray that can double as a serving tray or perform coffee table duties.

I am loving this cube shape ottoman from crateandbarell.com, as it doesn’t take up much room. If this lived in mi casa, I would probably just put my feet up and chill after a long hard day at work.

Also available in red, ivory, brown or black.

$169.00

