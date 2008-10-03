Stow Leather Storage Ottoman

Don’t under-estimate the many uses of a good storage ottoman: You can hide your junk, and use it as an extra seat when unexpected guests show up.Flip the lid to reveal a hardwood tray that can double as a serving tray or perform coffee table duties.
I am loving this cube shape ottoman from crateandbarell.com, as it doesn’t take up much room. If this lived in mi casa, I would probably just put my feet up and chill after a long hard day at work.
Also available in red, ivory, brown or black.
$169.00
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful