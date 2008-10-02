Drinks With Z100’s Carolina Bermudez

Radio personality Carolina Bermudez has a voice that may sound familiar to New York and Miami residents between the hours of 6 and 10am: she’s a part of Z100’s Morning Zoo cast, a motley crew of disc jockeys and personalities that chat about nothing and everything for four hours every morning. And, since Bermudez is the “wild” one of the crew – she drinks and parties on weekdays, despite her 4am office call – I thought she’d be perfect for my ‘Drinks With…’ column.
Turns out, she’s adorable as hell, totally my girl crush of Summer 2008, and so NOT a diva bitch, which I love. In fact, she’s exactly like she is on the radio, which, now that the station’s part of Clear Channel, should be The video above is the chopped-up, edited version, where we talk about real things, like the station and her charity work in Nicaragua, but all the action happens after I insisted, after no breakfast and a light lunch, that two shots and three martinis made perfect sense, and we talked about beers and boys and breasts. Maybe we’ll come up with some sort of blooper reel.