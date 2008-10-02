Drinks With Z100’s Carolina Bermudez

Radio personality Carolina Bermudez has a voice that may sound familiar to New York and Miami residents between the hours of 6 and 10am: she’s a part of Z100’s Morning Zoo cast, a motley crew of disc jockeys and personalities that chat about nothing and everything for four hours every morning. And, since Bermudez is the “wild” one of the crew – she drinks and parties on weekdays, despite her 4am office call – I thought she’d be perfect for my ‘Drinks With…’ column.

Turns out, she’s adorable as hell, totally my girl crush of Summer 2008, and so NOT a diva bitch, which I love. In fact, she’s exactly like she is on the radio, which, now that the station’s part of Clear Channel, should be The video above is the chopped-up, edited version, where we talk about real things, like the station and her charity work in Nicaragua, but all the action happens after I insisted, after no breakfast and a light lunch, that two shots and three martinis made perfect sense, and we talked about beers and boys and breasts. Maybe we’ll come up with some sort of blooper reel.

Also On HelloBeautiful: