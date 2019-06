Will Monica choose old love over new love in the video for “Love All Over Me,” the second single from her latest album Still Standing? The Chris Robinson-directed clip co-stars rapper Maino and NBA champ Shannon Brown of the L.A. Lakers.

After releasing a short clip of the video yesterday, she asked fans to vote for which leading man she should choose in the end.

