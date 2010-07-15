UPDATE: Reggie Was With Amber Rose At The Espy Awards

Earlier today I told you that Reggie Bush did not take Amber Rose to the Espy Awards, but now I’m hearing that they were together at the after-party.

HollywoodLife.com watched Reggie flirt with Kanye West’s former girlfriend of two years, model Amber Rose, at the ESPY Awards after-party at Drai’s Hollywood nightclub at the W Hotel — and she even gave him a lap dance! Reggie, 25, partied with his fellow New Orleans Saints before moving to a cabana with his coach and a few ESPN sportscasters, where he was approached by Amber, who didn’t leave his side for the rest of the night.

The 27-year-old socialite and model, who broke up with rapper Kanye West earlier this month after dating for two years, grabbed Reggie’s hand, stared deeply into his eyes and began to give the athlete a sensual lap dance. Although there was music playing in the background, Amber moved to her own beat and Reggie loved every second of it.

After dancing for more than five minutes, Amber slowly stood up and Reggie whispered something in her ear. Judging from their smiles, it was obvious the couple’s late-night rendezvous was going to continue late into the night.