How To Avoid “Baby Name Shame”

Have you ever heard about these crazy rumors of shameful names like Espn or Typhoon being given to innocent, helpless babies, obviously without their consent? Well it’s true and if celebrities are anything to go by, there may be no hope for the world.

The simplest way to avoid shaming your child for life with an horrific name like Marlboro or Toe, is simple: Consult every person you know and take their advice, especially when you start getting abuse thrown at you.

How Soon Should You Give Your Child Technology?

Also pay attention to the signs. In early 2009, a 3 year old boy named Adolph Hitler Campbell, his sister JoyceLynn Aryan Nation, and a third sibling were taken from their parents by the New Jersey’s Division of Youth and Family Services. This came after a local supermarket refused to make a cake for the child, causing a mass media frenzy.

Take a look at the following list’s we found from The Stir and The Times Online.

Firstly, The Stir found these names on record:

Abcde, Hellcity, Richard Head, Clahmiddia, Rawmeet, Kandi Apel, Cadaver, Meconium.

While The Times Online listed these interesting celeb-kid names:

– Apple Martin (daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow)

– Aurelius Cy (Elle Macpherson)

– Fifi Trixibell, Peaches and Pixie (Bob Geldof and Paula Yates)

– Kal-El Coppola (Nicholas Cage)

– Moon Unit, Drweezil and Diva Muffin (Frank Zappa)

– Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh (Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack)

And what about these ones from some less known celebs:

– Moxie CrimeFighter (daughter of Penn Jillette)

– Pilot Inspektor (son of Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf)

– Audio Science (son of Shannyn Sossamon)

What are some of the craziest baby names you’ve ever heard?

Is Being An “Over-Indulgent” Parent Bad For Your Child?

5″ src=”https://hellobeautiful.com”%5D