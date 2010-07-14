Hair Problems Solved: Combat Premature Balding

Much has been said about Naomi Campbell’s fiery and indignant attitude over the years, but lately, she’s making the headlines because of her balding hairline. What in the hell happened to it?! If only she knew that pushing her hair back off her face would raise so many questions among the weave-wearing public and beyond. Something went horribly wrong here. The damage to her hair seems to be irreversible, however, combating premature baldness at the temples is something you can do now.

To get at the root of why this mess occurred to Naomi’s hair, you’d need to first understand some of the reasons why weaves are worn to begin with. They are worn to add length, to add fullness and to let natural hair rest so it grows untouched by chemicals. Those reasons aren’t the problem. The issue is if you neglect the hair you’re born with and focus solely on the weave itself, you’ll end up becoming the next Naomi and you don’t want that.

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell Is Going Bald?!

But guess what, the thinning of a woman’s hair as a result of wearing weaves isn’t new, Naomi just happens to be the one we all know about.

Celebrity hairstylist to TV personality/model, Tocarra & BET hosts Alesha Renee & Rocsi, Sophia Alston shares her expert styling tips on how to keep your hairline in tact while wearing a weave (things your stylist should already know, and if they don’t, tell them):

