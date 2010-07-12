Mel B & Husband Sued Over Beatdown

‘Mel B and hubby are in trouble with the law…A man is claiming he received a beat down at the hands of Mel B’s, hubby Stephen Belafonte, and someone who worked for them — and he thinks it’s a case of mistaken paparazzo.

According to tmz.com, Amado Aguirre claims in a lawsuit he was just doing his job last December as a real estate appraiser … taking pictures of a home he was hired to appraise, when Mel B., Belafonte and a guy named Amin Zahedi thought he was a celeb photog. Aguirre claims the trio intimidated and physically injured him, breaking his hand and causing neck and back injury.

