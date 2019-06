Alek Wek is all smiles for the August cover shoot of Dutch Glamour. Captured by Marc de Groot, the Sudanese model looks absolutely radiant in multi-colored eye makeup by Irena Ruben and metallic garments styled by Dimphy den Otter.

Alek Wek Jumps For Joy On Cover Of South African ELLE

GALLERY: Zoe Kravitz & Alek Wek Do Tribeca Film Festival