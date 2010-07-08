Man Sues Lebron James & His Mom, Claims He’s His Father

“I’se The Pappy!” Usually when family members meet each other for the first time there is a tearful meeting. They are in the thralls of joy, and emotions are over flowing. That is not the case for Lebron James and the man claiming to be his Father. 55-year-old Leicester Bryce Stovell claims he met Gloria, Lebron’s Mother, in a D.C. area bar in 1984 and subsequently had unprotected sex with her on the night they met. He later found out she was 15-years-old at the time. He was 29. Stovall is now suing Lebron James and his mother for fraud, defamation and misrepresentation. He is asking for a whopping $4 million.

If you did not get that folks, this loser is suing James and his mother for somehow tricking him into sleeping with her 26 years ago. Sounds like someone sees a windfall and is looking for a way in. No matter how asinine, cruel, and manipulative it may be. The kicker is that Stovell took a paternity test years ago and the results were that he was not the Father. However, he now feels that the results were tampered with.

Desperation has clearly set in folks when you think that it is acceptable for you sue your supposed child and their mother for YOU sleeping with her while she was 15 years old. In no way is Stovell attempting to take any responsibility for him having unprotected sex with a minor or for him never even attempting to ask for I.D., or use a condom. This is a bold move for Stovell who will be villainized for seeking money from the son he never knew. It does not take a genius to realize that it is not about him feeling defamed or tricked. It is a clearly about finding an avenue to get to quick, easy money.

One would assume that if he was the Father he might reach out to James and attempt to build a relationship with him before trying to dig in his pockets. I suppose Stovell decided to skip that step and find a more underhanded, less emotionally taxing method. Unless, he has already reached out to James and was dismissed. Either way, this lawsuit is demonstrative of Stovell’s character.

If I was the judge I would laugh Stovell out of the courtroom. In no way should he receive a penny, even if he is the Father. I can only hope that DNA tests are preformed again as anyone off the street could come and make claims to be the Father of any successful person in hopes of getting a piece of the pie. Stovell, where is your conscious?

