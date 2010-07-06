COUPLE ALERT: Taraji & Drake??

Taraji P.Henson may have a new man in her life….Taraji and Drake were seen spending the 4th of July together yesterday in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada.

According to Bossip, the two were seen shopping together for several hours. Drake recently canceled a few of his European tour dates to spend time with his sick mother, but clearly he had some free time on his hands, as he made time to spend time with the Oscar-nominated actress he was making eyes at after the BET Awards last week.

Taraji is at least fifteen years older than Drake!!! Love it!!

