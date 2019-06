Well this is one for the record books…

From MEDIATAKEOUT.COM:

Yesterday, R&B singer Que (from Diddy’s Making The Band) asked his longtime girlfriend Dawn (from Dirty Money) to marry him. But he decided NOT TO DO IT in a romantic setting . . . but by TWITTER!!!

As of this morning Dawn didn’t respond (via Twitter at least)

Take a look at the proposal below:

