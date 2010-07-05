Keri Hilson Teams Up With El DeBarge At Essence Music Festival

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Keri Hilson shared the stage with El DeBarge at the 2010 Essence Music Festival. She performed her own hits and songs she’s featured on and surprised the crowd when she welcomed El DeBarge to the stage to perform “I Like It” with her. Video will be posted once available.Take a look at the pics below:
