Mary J Blige Unveils “My Life” Fragrance At Essence Music Festival

Mary J Bligeadded two more accomplishments to her impressive resume: She received her high school diploma, and she unveiled her new fragrance, My Life, at this weekend’s Essence Music Festival.
Named for her emotion-filled 1994 album, My Life is Blige’s first foray into fragrance and the first celebrity scent released by natural skin care company Carol’s Daughter where she is an investor in the beauty brand.
The fragrance, which will go on sale July 31 on the HSN television shopping network, is a floral scent, with notes of gardenia, Bartlett pear and white freesia, finished with undertones of wood, praline, sesame and incense. One dollar from the sale of every $46 bottle will go to Blige’s foundation’s work aiding disadvantaged women.
