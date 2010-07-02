VIDEO: Tina Knowles’ Clothing Line Is Coming To Walmart!

Beyonce and Solange’s mother Tina Knowles is coming out from behind the scenes and designing a clothing line all her own.

“Miss Tina” is coming exclusively to Walmart this Fall, and will be debuted at the 2010 Essence Festival.

Knowles described the collection as being,

…signed for women of all ages. The line caters to a consumer whose beauty is represented in a variety of shapes and sizes ranging from 4-20. The collection is also affordable, all items of the collection are designed to compliment one another, saving women time and money while simplifying the decision making process while shopping.

Here’s what she had to say about her inspiration:

As a woman with a very busy lifestyle, I know from personal experience how challenging it can be to find clothes that fit comfortably and that are flattering. I had become frustrated in searching for fashionable well-fitting yet age appropriate clothing that was affordable, well-made and addressed the problem areas so many of us women struggle with. Having created and launched two successful fashion brands, House of Deréon and Deréon, I felt there was still a void in the marketplace and wanted to find a solution to this situation.

GALLERY: Solange Gives Sneak Peek Of Her Anti-Deréon “Personal Style”

PHOTOS: First Look At Beyonce’s “Deréon” Bedding Line